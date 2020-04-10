25 year old West Lincoln man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Grimsby park last year

Police have made an arrest following a report of a sexual assault in a Grimsby park last year.

It happened on December 21st, 2019 when an alleged 'stranger sexual assault' occurred in Sherwood Park on Hedge Lawn Drive.

On April 9, 2020, the ongoing investigation resulted in the arrest of a 25 year old West Lincoln man.

The man has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and sexual assault.

The identity of the arrested man is not being released at this time as it may lead to the identification of the victim.