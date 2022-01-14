25 yr old driver arrested after failing to stop for officers in Niagara Falls

A 25 year old driver was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop in Niagara Falls.

Niagara OPP were assisted by Niagara Regional Police officers to stop a car that was allegedly stunt driving and failing to stop for officers on Highway 420 and Stanley Ave.

The driver is facing various charges including breach of probation, failing to stop and stunt driving.

OPP released pictures from inside the car showing open liquor bottles and what is believed to be an air soft handgun.