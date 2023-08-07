25-yr-old man charged after 150 dead chickens dumped onto west Niagara roadway

Quite the mess in west Niagara today after 150 dead chickens were dumped on the roadway.

Police were called just before 12:15 p.m. to the issue on Park Road South in Grimsby to find that a dump truck had dumped the chicken remains onto the roadway.

Park Road South had to be closed between Ridge Road and Bell Avenue for an hour and a half while the cleanup took place.

The driver, a 25-year-old Brampton man is facing charges of having an insecure load.

The Ministry of Transportation (Commercial Enforcement Unit) also attended the scene and is continuing to investigate the safety standards of the truck.

