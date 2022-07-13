25-yr-old man facing various charges after serious crash in Grimsby

A man is facing charges after a serious crash in Grimsby.

A car slammed into a tree and caught fire on Saturday July 9, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the area of the North Service Road near Olive Street.

Good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and pulled the man and woman to safety, and put out the engine fire before fire crews arrived on scene.

Police say while the two suffered serious injuries, the actions of the Good Samaritans likely prevented life-threatening injuries.

Officers have now charged the driver, 25-year-old Maxwell James McKay of Brantford with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of cocaine.

McKay has been released from custody with a court date scheduled in St. Catharines.