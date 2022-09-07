25-yr-old man wanted for assault and trafficking of young woman in Niagara Falls

Police are looking for a wanted man after the alleged assault of a young woman in Niagara Falls.

Officers are looking for 25-year-old Nashon Paterson-Matthews from Toronto after the incident on August 29th.

He is wanted for various charges including Forcible Confinement, Assault, Assault by Choking, Assault with a Weapon, Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services, and Trafficking in Persons by Exercising Control.

The alleged victim, who is a woman in her 20's, and the suspect are known to each other.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect may be driving a stolen black 4-door 2015 Acura TL with Ontario licence plate CEBA175. The car has a burned-out taillight and damage to the front end.

Officers have reason to believe Paterson-Matthews is aware he is wanted and is taking steps to evade arrest.

While his current location is unknown, he has significant ties to the Greater Toronto Area.

He is described as black, 5’8” feet tall, with a slender build, and black hair often worn in a ponytail.

Members of the public should not approach or confront Paterson-Matthews.

Anyone who may know his location or have information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact detectives, by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009285.