25-yr-old Niagara man arrested after allegedly being found passed out in his car at an intersection

A 25-year-old Niagara man has been arrested after allegedly being caught sleeping behind the wheel of his car at an intersection.

Police were called on Wednesday night, just before 11 p.m., to a report of an impaired driver passed out behind the wheel of a car in the area of Victoria Avenue and Webber Road in Pelham.

Officers attended the area and located a car stopped at the intersection with the driver asleep.

Police say when they woke the man, and he refused to get of the car.

Police say that's when he sped away from the scene almost hitting the officers and other cars in the area.

Officers eventually blocked the car, and arrested the driver after a brief struggle.

"The driver showed signs of impairment and empty beer cans were located in the front driver’s seat area of the Acura."

25-year-old Cole Wesley Deboer of Wainfleet has been arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police, Resist Arrest, and Impaired Driving.

Deboer was later released from custody with a future court date and his Acura was impounded.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.