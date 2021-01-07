25 yr old St. Catharines man facing child pornography charges

A 25 year old St. Catharines man is facing child pornography charges.

In September of 2020, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) launched an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation led officers to a St. Catharines residence.

In January of 2021, members assigned to the Niagara Regional Police Service's I.C.E. Unit,Technological Crime Unit and Cyber Crime Unit concluded their investigation, which resulted in the identification of a suspect, and the execution of a search warrant.

Earlier today, 25 year old Brandon James of St. Catharines was arrested and charged.

He is facing three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, two Counts of Accessing Child Pornography, and two Counts of Making Child Pornography Available.

James has been held in custody pending a bail hearing which will take place on Friday, January 8th, 2021.