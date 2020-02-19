iHeartRadio
25 yr old steakhouse cook in Niagara planning a trip after winning $100,000

lotto

A steakhouse cook from Niagara-on-the-Lake is ready to take a vacation after winning $100,000 in the lottery.

25 yr old Mike Tsigirlah won $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler.

“I saw that I was getting close to scratching the box and I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “My body froze – I thought I was dreaming!”

He plans to celebrate with friends and family on a trip to Punta Cana in the coming weeks. He will also invest the remainder of his win while he determines next steps.

“I’m living proof – it happened to me!”, he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on Fallsview Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

 

 

