25-yr-old Thorold man arrested accused of trying to lure an underage girl from U.S.

A Thorold man has been arrested on child luring charges.

Niagara Regional Police started to investigate the sexual exploitation of children in May, after detectives from the Edison New Jersey Police Department contacted them.

Officials believed that a resident of Niagara was actively luring an underage girl in the United States.

Early this morning detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Thorold.

25-year-old Logan Charles Carter of Thorold was arrested and charged with Luring a Child via Telecommunication, Expose Genitals to a Person under 16 years of age, Making Child Pornography Available, and Make Child Pornography.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing that is scheduled for later today.