25 yr old wanted in connection to armed robbery in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25 yr old man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Niagara Falls.

The robbery happened Thursday night in the area of Crysler Avenue and Ellis Street after five suspects allegedly robbed five victims and a gun was fired into the ground.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 25 year old Cody LeBlanc-Ashe for Robbery with Firearm, Discharge Firearm Being Reckless to Life or Safety of Another Person, Possession Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Licence, and Possess Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order.

LeBlanc-Ashe is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please call 911 immediately if he is located.