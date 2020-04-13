250 cases of COVID-19 so far in Niagara: NRPH
Niagara Region Public Health says the region has had 250 cases of COVID-19 so far.
Of those 250 cases, 87 have recovered.
Niagara Region Public Health only updates their number of deaths weekly, so right now it says there have been 10 deaths of COVID-19 patients.
However, Niagara Health says they've seen 18 deaths of COVID-19 patients, so we can expect Niagara Region Public Health's number to be higher when it updates.
74 of the 250 cases have occurred in people over 80 years old.
30% of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 have occurred in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.
To see Niagara Region Public Health's full breakdown, click here.
