250 cases of COVID-19 so far in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health says the region has had 250 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Of those 250 cases, 87 have recovered.

Niagara Region Public Health only updates their number of deaths weekly, so right now it says there have been 10 deaths of COVID-19 patients.

However, Niagara Health says they've seen 18 deaths of COVID-19 patients, so we can expect Niagara Region Public Health's number to be higher when it updates.

74 of the 250 cases have occurred in people over 80 years old.

30% of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 have occurred in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

