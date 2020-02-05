251 Canadians on cruise ship now stuck in cabins for 14-day quarantine after coronavirus case

Ottawa is working with the Japanese government to try to support 251 Canadians who are stuck on a cruise ship off the port city of Yokohama.

They face a 14-day quarantine in their cabins after nine passengers and one crewmember were taken off the ship with large white sheets covering them head-to-knee and transported to hospital.

There are 2666 passengers and 1045 members aboard the Diamond Princess.

Tests are pending on 273 people who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong.