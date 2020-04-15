26 deaths of COVID-19 patients in Niagara, nearly 300 cases: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and there have been 26 deaths.

In today's noon update, NRPH says there have been 299 cases, with 99 of those having recovered.

They've also updated their number of deaths of COVID-19 patients to 26.

Niagara Region Public Health now says they will update that number on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, rather than once a week.

Of the 299 cases, 89 have occurred in people over 80 years old, with most of those cases being women.

29.4% of Niagara's cases of the virus are in long-term care or retirement homes.

Six health care facilities in Niagara currently have outbreaks of COVID-19.

13.7% of cases are in health care workers.

Niagara Region Public Health is also providing some new data, such as that 70.2% of cases are self-isolating and 12% of cases have been hospitalized.

