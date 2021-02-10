26 new cases of COVID, and no new deaths in Niagara

26 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Niagara today.

For the first time in over a week, no new deaths have been announced.

Niagara's death toll remains at 353.

There are 535 active cases of the virus in the region, with 42 outbreaks continue.

25 people are being treated for the virus locally in hospital.

There are 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today and 41 more deaths linked to the virus.