26 new cases of COVID, and no new deaths in Niagara
26 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Niagara today.
For the first time in over a week, no new deaths have been announced.
Niagara's death toll remains at 353.
There are 535 active cases of the virus in the region, with 42 outbreaks continue.
25 people are being treated for the virus locally in hospital.
There are 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today and 41 more deaths linked to the virus.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lawyer on zoom assures judge he is in fact “not a cat”. Louisiana woman uses Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray, ends up in hospital. Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole.
-
Wainfleet Mayor on Gen. Hillier and the vaccine rolloutKevin Gibson Mayor of Wainfleet on his take on his meeting with Gen. Hillier on the vaccine rollout
-
view from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida cityview from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida city