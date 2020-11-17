26 new cases of COVID in Niagara, and one additional person admitted to hospital
26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today.
There are 205 active cases and 13 outbreaks.
One additional person has been admitted to hospital for treatment of the virus, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized to 6.
There have been 79 deaths associated with the virus in Niagara.
