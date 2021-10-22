26 new COVID cases, 11 in hospital, 5 new outbreaks declared in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 today.

It marks the second day of higher than usual daily numbers, as 28 new infections were reported yesterday, after six straight days of numbers sitting below the 20 mark.

There are 147 active cases in the region, and five new outbreaks were declared today, for a total of 10 being tracked by public health.

The location of the outbreaks are not disclosed unless it is a health care facility or a matter of public safety. Four of the outbreaks are in long-term care homes.

11 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, 7 are in the ICU.

Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, while the rest are all unvaccinated.