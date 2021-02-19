26 new COVID cases and two new deaths in Niagara
Niagara reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths.
The death toll now sits at 365.
16 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.
There are 284 active cases.
Overview of COVID-19 in Niagara as of Feb. 19. Visit our website for more detailed statistics https://t.co/a8HHpzCoTf— Niagara Region Public Health (@NRPublicHealth) February 19, 2021
⚠️ Your actions matter, Niagara. COVID-19 is still circulating. Continue to #StayHome, #DistanceMaskHandHygiene, and #GetTested if you don't feel well. pic.twitter.com/09EktGm8Jj
-
ROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen Murdoch
-
What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?Tim talks to Al Zappitelli from Zappi's Pizza. What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?
-
view from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossiview from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossi