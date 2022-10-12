26 people being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals is heading back up.

26 people are being treated for COVID, and two are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

That's compared to 21 patients last week, and no patients in the ICU.

96 Niagara Health workers are off due to the virus, as they recover and isolate.

Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers will be updated Thursday afternoon.

Meantime, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is increasing across Quebec, but the rise is not as rapid as in previous waves and is not being felt in intensive care units.

Health officials reported a rise of 207 COVID-19 patients, for a total of 2,030, the first time hospitalizations rose above 2,000 since mid-August. They said 595 patients are in hospital because of the disease.