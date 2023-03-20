26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Niagara Falls Saturday night

A 26-year-old man from Wainfleet has been arrested after a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a disturbance Saturday night on Stanton Avenue near Ferguson Street to find a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was sent to an out-of-town trauma centre for medical care with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a fight broke out in front of a home and one person was stabbed. The K9 Unit was called in and a suspect was arrested on Elgin Street.

26-year-old Jesse Shute of Wainfleet has been arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody on a Form 11 Release Order, with a court date scheduled for April 19th, 2023.