iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

26-year-old Niagara Falls man charged with impaired driving


niagara parks police

A 26-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing impaired driving charges.

Niagara Parks Police pulled over a newer model Mazda CX-5, which failed to stop for a stop sign and was driving erratically, in the area of Falls Avenue and the Niagara Parkway just after midnight, early this morning.

The officer demanded the driver provide a breath sample, which the driver ended up failing.

A 26-year-old Niagara Falls resident has been charged with Impaired Driving.

12

Latest Audio