26-year-old Niagara Falls man charged with impaired driving

A 26-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing impaired driving charges.

Niagara Parks Police pulled over a newer model Mazda CX-5, which failed to stop for a stop sign and was driving erratically, in the area of Falls Avenue and the Niagara Parkway just after midnight, early this morning.

The officer demanded the driver provide a breath sample, which the driver ended up failing.

A 26-year-old Niagara Falls resident has been charged with Impaired Driving.