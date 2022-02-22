26 yr old charged for stopping and driving erratically on Niagara QEW after taking part in protest

A 26 year old Fort Erie man has been arrested after he allegedly was driving erratically on the QEW yesterday after taking part in a protest.

OPP were called to the QEW near McLeod Road in Niagara Falls yesterday to find a pick-up truck driving slowly and stopping intermittently in a live lane of traffic on the highway.

Police say the driver had earlier participated in an unlawful demonstration.

26 yr old Ted Kuzmich of Fort Erie is charged with Dangerous Driving, and Mischief.

The vehicle was impounded and his licence has been suspended for seven days.