26 yr old man arrested after break and enter call in Port Colborne
A 26 year old man has been arrested after storage units were broken into in Port Colborne.
Yesterday afternoon officers were called to the area of Westside Road and Helen Street for a break and enter call.
Police say a suspect was trying to break into locked storage units.
26 yr old Bradley Ducheno of no fixed address is facing charges.
Ducheno also had unrelated warrants for his arrest.
