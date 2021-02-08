iHeartRadio
26 yr old man arrested after break and enter call in Port Colborne

NRP-Cruiser

A 26 year old man has been arrested after storage units were broken into in Port Colborne.

Yesterday afternoon officers were called to the area of Westside Road and Helen Street for a break and enter call.

Police say a suspect was trying to break into locked storage units.

26 yr old Bradley Ducheno of no fixed address is facing charges.

Ducheno also had unrelated warrants for his arrest.

