26 yr old man charged after poppy boxes were stolen in Niagara Falls

A 26 year old man has been charged after poppy boxes were stolen from a number of businesses in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday police were called to a report of a stolen poppy box from a local business, and over the next two day's officers responded to three more similar reports.

Yesterday, on Remembrance Day, at 3pm, officers responded to a hotel on Victoria Avenue near Magdalen Street in Niagara Falls for a report of theft of a poppy box that had just occurred.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away on Victoria Ave near Bender Street where he was arrested.

During his arrest officers located stolen credit cards and stolen identification on the man.

Ronald 'Brady" Watkins of no fixed address is charged with theft under $5,000, identity fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Businesses or hotels that have found their poppy box has been stolen or suddenly empty should report it to police.