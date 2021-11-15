26 yr old man dies after shooting at Hamilton restaurant and bar

Hamilton Police are investigating the city’s most recent homicide after a shooting at Raoabe Restaurant, Lounge and Bar on Upper Ottawa Street.

Officers were called to the restaurant Sunday morning at 2:30 where they found a 26-year-old man inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton Paramedics transported him to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the bar in dark clothing.

Hamilton Police Major Crime are investigating.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police canvass for video and witnesses.

There were also a large number of patrons inside the bar at the time of the shooting and Hamilton Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.