2600 students will move into Brock's eight on-campus residences this weekend

Brock is preparing for its biggest 'Move-in Weekend' in university history.

This Saturday and Sunday more than 2,600 students will be moving into Brock's residence.

Brock opened 'Residence 8', its new 308-bed, semi-suite style residence building, in January, increasing the University’s total residence capacity to nearly 2,800 beds throughout the eight housing complexes on the main campus.

DeCew Residence also underwent a major revitalization that saw extensive renovations to the traditional-style dormitory building completed last year.

Members of the Brock community will be lined up along the roadways leading to residence buildings to greet new Badgers and provide any needed additional directions to their new home.

Each student and their family is given a one-hour window of move-in time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“This will be our biggest move-in ever at Brock,” says Cindy Chernish, Interim Director, Residences. “With the addition of Residence 8, DeCew Residence being open to capacity following its major renewal and all of our buildings operating at near capacity, we’re excited to welcome a record number of students to live on campus beginning this weekend.”

Meantime, Brock University is requiring medical grade masks to be worn in all instructional spaces this September.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, masks will be required in all instructional spaces, including classrooms, lecture halls, seminars, teaching labs and other spaces when teaching by instructors is taking place.