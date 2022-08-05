27 COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals continues to creep up in the seventh wave of the pandemic.

While 77 patients being cared for by Niagara Health are testing positive, 27 are being treated primarily for the virus.

Of the 27 COVID patients, seven are being cared for in the ICU.

Seven of the patients are also unvaccinated.

Niagara Health has 98 doctors, nurses and other staff members off work due to COVID currently.

It is dealing with eight active outbreaks, including at the St. Catharines hospital Unit 4A.

There are now 573 COVID deaths in Niagara.