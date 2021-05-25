27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara today marking lowest number since March 25th

27 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara, marking the lowest daily case count since March 25th.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 405.

The number of active cases has fallen to below 1000, sitting at 930.

Over 50% of Niagara residents have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just over 3% have received both doses.

40 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara, with 21 in the ICU.