27 new COVID cases, 115 variant cases, and no new deaths in Niagara Saturday
27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.
No new deaths were announced today, following two straight days of two deaths reported Thursday and Friday.
The number of COVID variant cases in the region has jumped to 115.
37,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
-
THE NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 34Rob and Tim discuss the appointment center and some crazy over listing price bidding wars in Niagara.
-
-
NIAGARA MADE - Episode 32Ruth talks to Jeremy Panda from Peace and Cotton.