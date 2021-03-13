iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

27 new COVID cases, 115 variant cases, and no new deaths in Niagara Saturday

covid gen bonnie 2

27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.

No new deaths were announced today, following two straight days of two deaths reported Thursday and Friday.

The number of COVID variant cases in the region has jumped to 115.

37,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

Latest Audio