27 new COVID cases, over 200 variant cases, and 51,000 doses of vaccine administered in Niagara

27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, following one additional death over the weekend.

374 deaths have been linked to the virus.

The number of active cases is climbing, now sitting at 342.

There have been over 200 variant cases confirmed so far.

Over 51,300 doses of the vaccine have been given in Niagara so far, as a mass immunization clinic continues to run in Niagara Falls, before moving to Welland on Wednesday.

Residents 75+ are now allowed to make their appointment to receive the vaccine by calling 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.