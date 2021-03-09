27 new COVID cases reported in Niagara, with over 31,000 doses of the vaccine administered
Niagara is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 369.
12 new cases of the COVID variant have been identified. There are now 76 cases of the variant in the region.
There are 215 active cases.
So far, over 31,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.
