27 overdoses reversed in St. Catharines this month as officials watch for synthetic opioids

Some Ontario communities are dealing with a deadly rise in the use of synthetic opioids.

In Niagara, Positive Living is on the lookout for the drug, which was first created in the 1950's, but never approved for market use.

Toronto started seeing the drug being used widely in May.

Keira Knowles, Consumption & Treatment Services Supervisor at the centre on Queenston St. in St. Catharines says they have seen an increase in overdoses, with 27 people already being saved at the clinic this month following an overdose.

All were given Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

She says there are potent substances in Niagara, and while she can't confirm the presence of synthetic opioids, she is leaning towards yes.

Knowles says many users think they are buying Fentanyl, but it's usually mixed with other, cheaper, and stronger drugs.

She's asking residents to go to their clinic when using so Positive Living Niagara workers can keep an eye on them.