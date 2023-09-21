27-year-old St. Catharines man facing child pornography charges

A 27-year-old St. Catharines man is facing child pornography charges.

Niagara Police says they launched an investigation into the exploitation of children on the Internet earlier this month.

Christopher John Myshrall of St. Catharines was arrested today and charged with Possession of Child Pornography,

Accessing Child Pornography, and Making Child Pornography Available.

Myshrall will appear for a bail hearing tomorrow.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009398.