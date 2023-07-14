27-year-old Welland male charged with indecent acts and exposure

A 27-year-old male has been charged after investigation of indecent acts earlier this month.

Niagara officers were called to Welland City Hall following two reports of a male who engaged in indecent acts on July 4th.

It was revealed that in the early afternoon hours, a male had entered the public female washroom and performed an indecent act before urinating on the floor.

It is then alleged that the same male engaged in another indecent act in the entrance to the building, in the presence of a young female.

27-year-old Nathan Peddle of Welland has been arrested and charged with indecent acts, and exposure to a person under the age of 16.

Peddle is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing tomorrow.

Detectives have reason to believe that there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009077.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).