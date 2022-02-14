27 yr old charged after calling 911 to report being too drunk to drive in Niagara
It's not too often you hear of an impaired driver reporting themselves to police.
Niagara OPP says a driver called 911 to say they were too drunk to drive.
The driver then asked for a ride home.
"What is your emergency? Caller - Can you help me? I am driving but I am too drunk to drive, can you come pick me and take me home?"
An officer responded to the scene.
A 27 yr old driver is now charged with impaired driving.
