27 yr old man arrested after Bass Pro break-in in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after a break in at the Bass Pro Shop in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say a suspect smashed a glass window out of a garage door at the store on Monday night.

The suspect left in a Ford pickup truck, and didn't enter the store at that time.

Police think the suspect returned in the early morning hours of Tuesday and forced his way into the store.

Five guns and other merchandise was stolen and the suspect left the scene in the same Ford pickup truck.

The investigation revealed the Ford truck had been stolen from a Ford dealership in Toronto while it was awaiting service.

Officers tracked the truck down on Dixon Street near Drummond and arrested a man who lived at the Niagara Falls home.

After receiving a search warrant officers found the stolen guns and merchandise from the store.

Detectives also discovered property believed to be stolen from a Niagara Falls chiropractor's office on March 17th.

27 year old Jason Persaud of Niagara Falls has been arrested and faces 17 charges, including break enter and steal firearm, and possession of stolen property over $5000.

Persaud was held in custody to appear at a bail hearing via video link to the Robert S. K. Welch court house in St. Catharines today.