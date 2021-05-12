iHeartRadio
275 THK workers in St. Catharines locked out as talks continue

THK

275 workers at THK in St. Catharines remain locked out of the Louth Street plant.

Their contract expired May 5th and the company locked out the unionized workers the next day.

An update posted online said that contract talks were continuing.

Pickets are set up outside the THK Rhythm Automotive plants.

Union officials are asking workers on the picket lines to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

