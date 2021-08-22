28 cases of COVID reported in Niagara over the weekend, four in hospital

28 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

There are 147 active cases across the region, with 64% of those in people aged 20-19.

36% of active cases are in residents aged 40-59, while 27% are in people under the age of 20.

Most cases are linked to another confirmed cases of the virus (67%) and 27% are from transmission within the community.

Four people are being treated in hospital for COVID, with one in the ICU.

651,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, as 64.5% of residents have received two doses.