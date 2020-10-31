28 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, Niagara has 142 active cases of COVID-19, and seven active outbreaks.
To date, Niagara has had 1437 total cases of the virus, with 1224 resolved cases, and 71 deaths.
Right now, most of Niagara's active cases are in Thorold.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
