28 year old facing robbery charges in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in a robbery case from this summer.

Police have been investigating a robbery in St. Catharines on Queenston Street near Oakdale Avenue.

It happened back on July 17th when police say a suspect approached a man and threatened him before demanding his belongings and fleeing on the victims BMX bike.

Police have now arrested and charged 28 year old Dario Thomas Angelo from St. Catharines.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009412.