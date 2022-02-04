28 yr old St. Catharines man charged after pedestrian was hit and killed in NOTL

A 28 year old St. Catharines man has been charged in a deadly crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake in the summer.

According to police, on July 11th 2021, a 41 year old Niagara-on-the-Lake man was struck by a car on Irvine Rd.

He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the car, remained at the scene of the crash.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Sullivan of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Sullivan was released from police custody, and will appear in court on April 13th, 2022.