29 ballots will be counted in Wainfleet tonight after 8 vote difference in mayoral race

A counting of ballots will take place in Wainfleet tonight after a very close mayoral race.

29 ballots, that were submitted by electors prior to the close of voting, were not counted.

In order to ensure the continued transparency of the election, the uncounted ballots will be processed in the same manner and using the same procedures as on Voting Day, and all candidates will be able to attend and observe the count.

The counting of the ballots will take place this evening onat 6:00 pm.

We learned last night that newcomer Brian Grant won the mayoral race by just eight votes over incumbent Kevin Gibson.

“This is the reason that election night results are not considered official until the certification process has been completed,” said Kolasa. “For the results of an election to have meaning, each legally submitted vote must be counted.” Township CAO/Clerk, William Kolasa