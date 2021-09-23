29 new COVID cases in Niagara, 10 in hospital (only 1 vaxxed) and 10 outbreaks on the go
Niagara is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The number of active cases sits at 247 as officials track 10 ongoing outbreaks.
25% of cases reported in Niagara are associated with an outbreak.
Niagara Public Health is now recommending local employers establish a workplace vaccination policy to protect their employees and clients from COVID-19 as 11 outbreaks occurred in workplaces this month alone.
1800 vaccine doses were administered yesterday. 69.4% of residents are fully vaxxed.
10 residents are being treated in hospital, 3 in the ICU.
Only one patient is fully vaccinated.
