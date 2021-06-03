29 new COVID cases in Niagara, and over 300,000 vaccine doses now administered

Niagara is reporting 29 new COVID-19 infections today.

It is lower than yesterday's 41 new case count, but higher than than Monday and Tuesday's 10 and 13 cases.

The death toll remained steady at 406 and there are 570 active cases in the region.

24 people are in a Niagara hospital being treated for the virus, with 13 of those patients in the ICU.

A milestone was reached today when it comes to vaccinations, with over 300,000 doses now administered.

57% of residents have received one dose, 5% have received both.