29 new COVID cases in Niagara Saturday as Ontario reports yet another single-day record

29 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara Saturday.

There are 233 active cases, 14 outbreaks, and 78 deaths associated with the virus.

Ontario is reporting yet another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases today, recording 1,581 new diagnoses and 20 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 497 cases in Peel Region, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

In total, 502 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 107 in intensive care.

Three people are being treated in hospital in Niagara.

Niagara will be moving to the 'Orange-Restrict' level of the Ontario government's framework for COVID restrictions.

As of Monday at 12:01 a.m. all services which require a face mask to be removed will be banned such as beard trimming and facial piercings.

Restaurants and bars have to close at 10 p.m, liquor can't served after 9 p.m., limit of 4 people seated at a table, and a 50 person indoor seated capacity limit.

For events held at private homes, there is a limit of 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors.

Organized public events and gatherings have a limit of 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors.

Religious services, weddings and funerals will be capped at 30% capacity indoor, and 100 people outdoors.

Most of the GTHA will be designated as a red zone in the province’s tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions, including Halton, York and Hamilton will be joining Toronto and Peel in the red zone.

The red category allows for indoor dining at bars and restaurants but with a strict capacity limit of 10 people indoors.

It also limits capacity in gyms to 10 people inside and prohibits movie theatres from operating.