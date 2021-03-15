29 new COVID cases reported in Niagara, no new deaths

29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were reported as the death toll holds steady at 373.

The number of active cases continues to climb back up to 265, with almost 30 outbreaks on the go.

There are 118 variant cases in the region.

Over 37,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

Five people are being treated in hospital.

Niagara residents 80+ can now book an appointment on the government's portal.

