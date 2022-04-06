29 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Niagara, one death reported Monday

A drop in the number of people being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals.

There are 29 people in hospital today, compared to 36 on Monday, however one patient died on Monday.

"We are saddened to report the death of a patient on April 4. The patient resided in Niagara and was being treated for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones during this difficult time." Niagara Health

56 new cases were reported yesterday, however Ontario's Medical Officer of Health has said the true number of cases is ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario have gone up 38% compared to this time last week.

The province is reporting 1091 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, compared with 790 last Tuesday.

Ontario will start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older tomorrow.

