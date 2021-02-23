29 people living at a Toronto shelter test positive for an unidentified COVID-19 variant
The City of Toronto says 29 people living at a shelter have tested positive for an unidentified COVID-19 variant.
The city says Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at Maxwell Meighen on Feb. 3.
It says Public Health Ontario is sequencing the samples to identify the COVID-19 variant.
The city says all residents who have tested positive for the disease have been sent to a recovery centre.
It says there are currently 121 people staying at the shelter.
There are nine shelters with COVID-19 outbreaks with 149 people testing positive for the disease.
