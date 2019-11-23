29 year old man arrested after an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Niagara Falls

Police have arrested a 29 year old man from Niagara Falls after pictures from a robbery were released to the public.

It happened on Tuesday morning at a restaurant on Drummond Road near Lundy's Lane.

Police say a man walked into the eatery and demanded the employee hand over cash from the register.

He was not successful and fled the scene.

Pictures of the suspect were released by police, and yesterday officers made an arrest.

29 year old Lawrence Davidson Jr. of Niagara Falls is charged with robbery, and disguise with intent.

Davidson was held in custody to await a bail hearing today.

Niagara Regional Police are thanking the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a speedy conclusion.