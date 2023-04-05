29-year-old Welland man charged with child luring

A 29-year-old Welland man has been arrested on child luring charges.

Last month, Niagara Police started to investigate the online luring of a child.

Following the investigation officers arrested a man earlier today.

Trevor Mackenzie Stewart is charged with Luring a Child via Telecommunication, and Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order.

Stewart is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for later today.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009398.

