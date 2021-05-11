29 yr old Niagara man arrested after sex trade workers allegedly sent to home 15 times
A Pelham man has been arrested after sex trade workers were allegedly sent to a home several times.
Police say between December 5th, 2020, and January 10, 2021, a suspect allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to the person's home in Pelham on 15 different occasions.
A search warrant was issued yesterday and a 29 year old man was arrested.
Anosan Kugathas is charged with two counts of mischief over $5000.
Kugathas was released from custody with a future court date to answer to the charges.
